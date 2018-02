The directors of the CIA, FBI and national intelligence all testified Tuesday that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The President is not buying it, sources say. President Donald Trump still isn't buying that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

George W. Bush: 'Pretty clear evidence' Russia meddled Former President George W. Bush said Thursday that there is "pretty clear evidence that the Russians meddled" in the 2016 presidential election.

US intel chiefs unanimous that Russia is targeting 2018 elections Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Tuesday "there should be no doubt" that Russia sees the 2018 US elections as a target.

Obama admin discussed how much intel to share with Trump President Barack Obama met in January 2017 with then-FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials to discuss sharing information related to Russia with the incoming Trump administration, where Obama stated that the Trump-Russia investigation should be handled "by the book," according to an email made public and a source familiar with the […]

Republican investigations put Clinton associate in spotlight Republicans have two new targets in their effort to discredit the dossier on Donald Trump and Russia written by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele: the State Department under President Barack Obama and Sidney Blumenthal, a longtime associate of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The White House has repeatedly lied about Rob Porter. Here's a timeline. The White House timeline for how the Rob Porter scandal unfolded -- including what they knew and when they knew -- has been thoroughly debunked by testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray and extensive CNN reporting.

FBI chief contradicts White House on Rob Porter timeline FBI Director Chris Wray upended the White House's stated timeline of information about disgraced aide Rob Porter on Tuesday, as he outlined when the agency briefed officials on the matter.

Sanders: WH, FBI both telling the truth White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defends the White House's timeline about when it learned of domestic abuse allegations leveled against former aide Rob Porter.

Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton: 'I was so stupid. I wish I could take it back' Louise Linton may be the most honest person in Washington. Ask her if she's ready to leave town after a rocky start and she'll say no -- she's just finished decorating her house.