Readers’ guide to the first Democratic debate

The father had crossed the Rio Grande River and turned to get his wife when his daughter saw him swimming away and jumped after him, a journalist says A father and daughter lie face down in murky waters littered with reeds and discarded beer bottles. Their heads are wrapped in a black T-shirt -- her tiny right arm draped over his shoulders.

Don Lemon: I can't even look at that picture CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon discuss the shocking image of a drowned man and his daughter at the US border.

Strategist shocked by 'racist and hateful' comments Acting ICE Director Mark Morgan is expected to take over as acting head of Customs and Border Protection, according to a DHS official. CNN's Paul Begala calls "hateful, racist" comments Morgan made back in January to Fox News' Tucker Carlson about children in detention facilities shocking.

Wayfair workers plan walkout in protest of company's bed sales to migrant camps Employees for the online retailer Wayfair say they plan a walkout from company headquarters Wednesday in protest of the company selling furniture to migrant detention facilities.

Analysis: The reason why Trump picked Stephanie Grisham President Donald Trump is not a complicated guy. He likes people who like him. He hates people who don't like him. And he trusts a very small group of people -- mostly members of his own family and a very few aides who have been with him from the start.

Analysis: First Democratic debates mark the real start to the 2020 campaign It's the moment that Democrats have been anticipating since the tearful trauma of Election Night 2016 -- when their campaign to make Donald Trump a one-term President really begins.