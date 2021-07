Democrats and Republicans say the senator's extraordinary effort, which triggered a fiery shouting match, is hindering US efforts abroad • Biden CNN town hall at 8 p.m. ET: How to watch | 5 key things

Dems work fast to counter Trump's reshaping of federal bench President Joe Biden and the Democrat-led Senate are working quickly to appoint judges from a broad range of backgrounds to the federal bench as they counter Republican efforts to reshape the bench over the previous four years.

Republicans plan to block vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Senate Republicans are expected to block a vote Wednesday to start debate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, as they push for more time to strike a deal with Democrats and write the legislation.

McConnell: No Republicans will vote to raise debt ceiling Republicans will not vote to increase the debt ceiling, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a new interview, putting additional political pressure on Democrats in the coming weeks.

Tom Brady cracks stolen election joke at White House visit During a visit to the White House, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a joke referring to some people believing Joe Biden lost the 2020 election.

It's time to put masks back on, expert says • Child cases are rising, but vaccines are months away for them.

Floods hit China, trapping passengers in submerged subway • Scientists worried by how fast climate crisis has amplified extreme weather

Ex-Army Ranger weaponized military training to aid Capitol rioters, judge says A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Capitol rioter and ex-Army Ranger Robert Morss to remain in jail before trial, ruling that he was too dangerous to release and slamming him for using his military training to help organize the mob and eventually breach the Capitol.