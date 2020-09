The 48-year-old judge Trump intends to nominate to the Supreme Court today is a proven conservative with a compelling personal story Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, is a proven conservative with a compelling personal story who has long been atop President Donald Trump's Supreme Court short list.

Analysis: Trump's expected nominee further polarizes election As President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt and uncertainty about the election, he's set to announce his third Supreme Court nominee in the Rose Garden Saturday, the capstone of the promise he made four years ago to name a long line of conservative judges who will reshape the courts for generations.

Who is Amy Coney Barrett? A closer look at her family and religion Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, is a proven conservative with a compelling personal story who has long been atop President Donald Trump's Supreme Court short list.

Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, sources say President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process.

Notable dissents from Judge Amy Coney Barrett President Donald Trump is set Saturday to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, according to multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process.

Hear Barrett talk about nominating a Justice during an election According to multiple senior Republican sources, President Donald Trump has indicated he will nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Republicans have signaled plans for a quick Supreme Court confirmation process. Here's when it could happen. President Donald Trump on Saturday will announce a Supreme Court nominee to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, formally kicking off a contentious and high-stakes battle over the fate of the court that will play out in a bitterly-divided Senate.

