The President gets entangled in a lot of scrapes that raise doubts about the sincerity of his admiration for the US military For a president who professes to revere the US military more than any of his predecessors, Donald Trump gets entangled in a lot of scrapes that raise doubts about the sincerity of his admiration.

Clapper calls Trump's criticism of bin Laden raid 'complete ignorance' Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday criticized President Donald Trump for chastising retired Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Burnett: What has Trump done for the military? CNN's Erin Burnett discusses President Donald Trump's dynamic of praising the US military even as he goes after its leaders and heroes.

Trump's military insults are piling up President Donald Trump's attack on the Navy SEAL commander who oversaw the raid against Osama bin Laden is drawing new attention to the seesaw dynamic of a President who lavishes praise on the military even as he goes after its leaders and heroes.

Trump tries to say told you so on bin Laden capture President Donald Trump is once again claiming he knows best -- this time, criticizing the past military and political leadership for the timeline of the Osama bin Laden capture.

Ivanka Trump used personal account for emails about government business Ivanka Trump last year often used a personal email account to discuss or relay official White House business, according to emails released Monday by nonpartisan watchdog group.

White House backs down from legal fight, restores Jim Acosta's press pass The White House on Monday backed down from its threats to revoke Jim Acosta's press pass.

White House says there are new 'rules' for reporters, but press members haven't agreed to them