Biden must decide whether to share sensitive records with a broad, security-cleared audience or keep a Trump lockdown in place President-elect Joe Biden and his team will soon have to decide whether to share transcripts of presidential calls with foreign leaders to a broad, security clearance-holding audience, or maintain a lockdown on official transcripts of the calls and other highly sensitive information imposed by the Trump administration over concerns they might be leaked.

Analysis: Biden's wins in the center prove Trump's solid base isn't enough President-elect Joe Biden was nominated by Democratic primary voters in large part because of his perceived electability in the general election. Biden proved primary voters right by winning and by doing considerably better than Democratic House candidates.

Trump's holiday message contradicts experts' warnings President Donald Trump's annual Thanksgiving proclamation calls for Americans to "gather" for the holiday, even though federal public health officials have explicitly warned against it.

Trump administration removes experts from Defense Policy Board Several high profile members of the Defense Policy Board were removed on Wednesday by the Trump administration, in yet another purge of longstanding foreign policy experts and national security establishment figures in the final days of the Trump era, according to three defense officials.

Keilar calls out GOP senator over 'cheap shot' at Biden's picks CNN's Brianna Keilar calls out Republicans for "cynically poking" at the Ivy League educations of President-elect Biden's Cabinet picks.

Opinion: Trump administration, preserve evidence of what you've done The peaceful and orderly transition of presidential power is a hallmark of our constitutional democracy embodied in the 12th, 20th and 25th Amendments. The 2008 transition between President George W. Bush's administration and Barack Obama's is often referenced as the standard for presidential transitions because of the high level of bipartisan cooperation exhibited by both […]

How Trump's political influence will stretch far into the future Whether he's willing to admit it or not, Donald Trump has lost the presidency. And come January 20, he will be gone from the White House. However, that does not mean Trump will magically disappear. In his latest episode of The Point on YouTube, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how Trump's political influence will stretch far […]

In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court sides with religious groups in a dispute over Covid restrictions in New York • READ: SCOTUS ruling on dispute from religious groups over Covid restrictions