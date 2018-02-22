'Racist' white powder letter sent to Meghan Markle: report

A letter with white powder was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, saying it was also believed to contain a racist message. The paper said that officers from the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command were called in after the letter was received on February 12 at a sorting office in St James’s Palace in central London. Contacted by AFP, Prince Harry’s press service at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the report.
