CDC adds 16 places to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list • Delta variant has spiked Covid-19 deaths in Africa by 80% in one month, WHO says • Analysis: Biden is having the worst week of his presidency so far

Top RNC official in Florida spreads Covid-19 conspiracies, calling vaccines the 'mark of the beast' • Florida school district reverses mask mandate after funding threat from governor

Special investigators describe disturbing actions by New York's governor, including inappropriately touching a state trooper The New York attorney general's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

READ: NY AG report into harassment allegations against Cuomo New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her investigation concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women and violated state law."

New York AG: Gov. Cuomo created a hostile work environment for women New York Attorney General Letita James announced findings in the investigation into sexual harassment claims against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.