Putin tells Merkel U.N. peacekeepers could be deployed not only on Donbass contact line

Hurricane downgraded as it climbs up the center of Florida and into Georgia Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm early Monday as it moved over the western Florida peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said

Why Irma is draining shorelines Hurricane Irma's extraordinary strength has caused a seemingly unusual meteorological phenomena: the eerie pushing of water away from shorelines in the Bahamas and the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Winds blow roof off apartment building Wind gusts from Hurricane Irma are packing a punch for parts of Florida, even yanking a roof off of an apartment building.

1st responders have to ignore 911 calls When the winds kicked up as Hurricane Irma made its way up Florida's west coast, rescue workers watched helplessly as the 911 calls piled up on a computer screen.

Mom stuck in storm goes into labor An emergency crew responded to a call of a woman in labor in her home during Hurricane Irma. CNN's Don Lemon interviewed the response team.

Floridians send us 1,000 messages A Key West chef defied orders to evacuate because he wants to feed first responders. A Miami man said the winds were so fierce he could feel the 37th-floor of his building swaying. And a mural artist left a message for the storm on the boards she used to protect her home's windows.

All the records Irma has already broken There hasn't been a storm like Irma to hit the US. Ever.