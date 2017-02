Snapchat files for $3 billion IPO The biggest social media IPO since Twitter is here.

Breitbart editor starts scholarship for just white men Breitbart editor and occasional person you see on TV, Milo Yiannopoulos, has officially opened up a college scholarship exclusively for young white men.

GOP adds to Obamacare confusion with new 'repair' pitch Republicans have long used two "R" words to attack Obamacare: Repeal and replace.

Milo Yiannopoulos event at UC Berkeley canceled after protests Violence erupted Wednesday night at UC Berkeley -- the same campus where the Free Speech Movement began -- to protest a scheduled talk by right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Bergen: Did Kushner and Bannon have roles in Yemen decision? The SEAL Team 6 raid in Yemen on Sunday that killed 14 al Qaeda fighters and 10 civilians has raised questions about the approach President Donald Trump will take to fighting terrorism.

Iran dismisses 'ranting' Trump and vows more missile tests Iran promised to "vigorously" continue its missile activity Thursday and would not bow to threats from the United States.

The Clintons get another warm Broadway welcome The Clintons have a taste for drama.

Pelosi calls Bannon a white supremacist House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Thursday called the appointment of Steve Bannon, the President's chief strategist to the National Security Council "stunning," and referred to him twice as "white supremacist."

Czech Republic tackles spread of fake news The Czech government has set up a new unit to fight fake news and disinformation they accuse Russia of spreading. CNN's Isa Soares reports.