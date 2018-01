City's top cop under fire after releasing immigrants to charity The San Antonio, Texas, police chief's decision to release a dozen undocumented immigrants discovered in a tractor trailer has spurred demands by the local police association that the chief be put on leave while his actions are investigated.

The government shutting down over DACA is a real possibility Everything we thought we knew 24 hour ago on the talks regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have just been scrambled. (And to be perfectly clear, clarity was not something that existed Tuesday, contrary to the positive sentiment post White House meeting.)

Can Trump get a DACA deal? Pres. Trump rolled out a $33 billion plan for border wall security and expects a DACA deal for "DREAMers" in return. But is the rest of the GOP on the same page?

Analysis: 5 questions for Trump For the first time since November -- in Vietnam! -- President Trump will talk to the full White House press corps today. He'll be alongside the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and, if tradition holds, the politicians will each take two questions from both the US and foreign press.

GOP Rep. Issa will not seek re-election California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa will retire at the end of his term, he announced Wednesday.