Protests erupt at G7 summit in Québec

After a tense standoff between police and anti-G7 protesters Friday morning, officers have peacefully cleared demonstrators and re-opened a road leading to the summit site of La Malbaie. Police in riot gear declared the protest illegal a few minutes after it began and encircled about 100 protesters who had blocked a road leading to the small town north of Québec City where G7 leaders are gathering for a two-day summit. Protesters said they achieved their goals of shutting down Québec City after the legislature was closed down on Friday and many businesses decided to shut their doors.

Source:: Yahoo