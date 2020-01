The President says no Americans were harmed in attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and promised sanctions • Passengers onboard crashed plane in Iran hailed from around the world • Boeing faces more trouble after crash of a Ukrainian 737 jet in Iran

Analysis: Trump takes the off-ramp in confrontation (for now) President Donald Trump decided Wednesday that taking his foot off the gas in the rapidly escalating conflict between the United States was the right move.

Video appears to show rockets hit air base Video from Iran's Fars news appears to show the moment missiles land on the al-Asad air base in Iraq, which houses US troops. CNN cannot independently verify this video.

Analysis: Iran's strikes seem intended to avoid US deaths. Here's why that might be the case Iran's missile strikes against bases in Iraq housing American troops early Wednesday were not an act designed to kill the most Americans possible.

Some of the weapons Iran has possession of CNN's Tom Foreman walks Jake Tapper through the some of Iran's weapons and the potential danger they pose to the US and its allies.

Trump: 'Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon' President Donald Trump, facing the gravest test of his presidency, signaled a de-escalation of tensions with Iran Wednesday in the wake of Iran's retaliatory attacks against Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Harry and Meghan to step back from 'senior' roles in royal family • Prince William launches multi-million pound prize to tackle climate crisis

Satellite images appear to show damage from Iranian missile strikes • This is what Iranian Americans think will happen next • Misinformation about missile attack spread quickly. Here are a few examples