The issue over Roseanne Barr's tweet is whether racism should be condemned and penalized in this country ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne Barr's eponymous show following a racist comment she made about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett on Twitter was shocking for two reasons.

Co-star Michael Fishman 'devastated' "Roseanne" star Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner on the series since its start in 1988, says he's "devastated" following news of the show's cancellation, a move made by ABC on Tuesday after star Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter rant.

SE Cupp rips ABC for 'Roseanne' reboot HLN's SE Cupp weighs in on ABC's decision to cancel 'Roseanne' after the star's racist Twitter rant.

Opinion: Unlike 'Roseanne,' this show exemplified the best of American politics Roseanne Barr's latest tweet storm, which was filled with racist and conspiratorial diatribes, just killed her hit television show.

Valerie Jarrett, subject of Roseanne's tweet, responds Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama, reacted to actress Roseanne Barr's racist Twitter rant that led to the cancellation of the television sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday by saying that the incident should become "a teaching moment."

Melania Trump hasn't appeared in public for 19 days It's been 19 days since the public has laid eyes on first lady Melania Trump.

NYT: Trump berated Sessions after recusal and asked him to oversee Russia probe President Trump pressured Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from oversight of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller is now probing that exchange, according to a report from the New York Times.