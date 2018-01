Secretary of State says he's 'never' questioned Trump's mental health and addresses reports about his own role Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has never questioned President Donald Trump's "mental fitness" and intends to remain at his post for the entire year, the top US diplomat told CNN in an exclusive interview.

Tillerson: 'Strong' action against North Korea remains an option Tough military action against North Korea remains an option if diplomatic efforts fail to end its pursuit of nuclear weapons, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN Friday.

Feds actively investigating Clinton Foundation Federal authorities are actively investigating allegations of corruption related to the Clinton Foundation, the charity of Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a US official briefed on the matter.

Analysis: 10 big questions about Trumpworld raised by the book "Fire and Fury," Michael Wolff's explosive account of President Donald Trump's first year in the White House, has created mass chaos within Trumpworld -- and it's just out for sale Friday at bookstores around the country.