President Trump says he's willing to go it alone to restrain N. Korea's nuke program, if China won't help President Donald Trump has declared he would be willing to go it alone to restrain North Korea's nuclear weapons program should China fail to change the situation, saying if Beijing won't help solve it, then "we will" alone.

Trump to meet with China's President as world leaders wait to see how he'll reshape US power abroad President Donald Trump faces his most critical week of statesmanship so far -- and it will reflect sharp changes of direction he has already wrought in US foreign policy.

Trump's golf diplomacy won't cut it with China's leader It's the US President's preferred weekend pastime and one he's used to strike up a rapport with other world leaders.

President Trump's golf promises After criticizing former President Obama for golfing during his term, President Donald Trump visited golf courses 13 times in his first 66 days in office.

Jared Kushner is in Iraq White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is in Iraq, a senior administration official confirmed to CNN.

Opinion: Do Jared and Ivanka have what it takes? Beset by controversy in his still-young presidency, Donald Trump is making a characteristic move: betting on family. But is it the right strategy for turning around a troubled White House?

Sunday morning politics in 90 seconds Lawmakers continue the investigation into White House ties with Russia as Pres. Trump pushes Congress for action on health care and the Supreme Court.

Trump hits the links with Rand Paul As President Donald Trump continues to pillory House conservatives who derailed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, he took a different tack Sunday with one of the Republican senators who had been loudly egging them on, inviting Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul to play golf at one of his eponymous courses.

Judge: It's plausible Trump incited riot Three protesters may move ahead with their lawsuit against President Donald Trump's campaign and two Trump supporters, one of them a white nationalist, who attacked them at a Kentucky rally last year.