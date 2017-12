Minnesota Democrat plans to step down 'in the coming weeks' Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken is set to make a statement Thursday about his future in office, following a raft of allegations he touched women inappropriately and dozens of his Democratic colleagues calling for him to step aside.

Watch Franken speak, throw shade at Trump and Moore Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) has resigned, following a raft of allegations he touched women inappropriately and dozens of his Democratic colleagues calling for him to step aside.

Who will replace Franken? Should Sen. Al Franken decide to step down, his resignation would set up a gubernatorial appointment and open up a new Senate battleground in 2018.

How the dam broke on Franken Nearly three weeks after sexual harassment allegations first emerged against Sen. Al Franken, a wave of Democratic senators — in coordination and following a flurry of text messages and phone calls — called for his resignation in rapid succession Wednesday morning.

Analysis: Dems want to rebrand as the anti-harassment party There's a decent chance that this time next week Roy Moore will be a senator-elect and Al Franken will be a former senator.

Sexual harassment settlement money returns to the spotlight Sexual harassment is back in the spotlight Thursday on Capitol Hill on the heels of a veteran congressman's dramatic resignation and as allegations of misconduct swirl around several other male lawmakers.

Roy Moore's spokeswoman spars over sexual abuse allegations In a combative interview Wednesday, CNN's Anderson Cooper pressed Janet Porter, a spokeswoman for Roy Moore's Senate campaign, on sexual harassment allegations against the Alabama Republican.

Protests break out after Trump's Jerusalem decision The leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas has called for a new "intifada," or uprising, as protests broke out in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.