After a solo traveler vanished in Peru 5 months ago, her family took matters into their own hands and it changed their lives Shortly after his daughter Carla went missing in Peru, Carlos Valpeoz left behind his old life as a contractor in the Texas Hill Country and boarded a plane to find her. He brought only a backpack with him, unsure how long he'd be away from home.

Mother of five's disappearance is 'too close to home' for shocked Connecticut community Jennifer Dulos went missing two weeks ago, but her wealthy Connecticut hometown is only slowly waking up to the reality of her disappearance.

A veteran died in police custody. His body was returned to his family with some organs missing Two days before he died, Everett Palmer Jr. called his brother, Dwayne, to tell him he was on his way from Delaware to New York to visit him and their sick mother. But first, he said, he wanted to resolve an outstanding DUI warrant from an incident in 2016 in Pennsylvania to make sure his […]

An amateur sleuth helped authorities confirm the identities of the New Hampshire murder victims Rebekah Heath is a research librarian by day, amateur detective by night.

How a Utah assault case upended the cutting-edge DNA website that caught the Golden State Killer Curtis Rogers, the founder of the free DNA website GEDMatch, wanted to do all he could to help police solve a disturbing assault case out of Utah.

NY Times: Mexico, US agreed on border policies months before Trump tariff threat Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US -- months before President Donald Trump's tariff threat, officials from both countries who are familiar with the negotiations told the New York Times in a story published Saturday.

CNN Iowa Poll: Biden leads tighter top tier of candidates Joe Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses, but his advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling, even as just five candidates out of a field of 23 crack 5% support.

'It's been a disaster.' Inside the struggles of the Trump super PAC A few numbers stick out on the public spending report for Donald Trump's flagship super PAC, America First Action.

SE Cupp: What is the point of Biden's candidacy? CNN's SE Cupp says 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden is no longer delivering on the moderate stances he once promised.