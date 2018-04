Video appears to show police standoff Witness video appears to show an individual in a standoff with police near the scene where a van struck pedestrians in Toronto.

Toronto witness: I saw a stroller in the air A witness who saw a van run over pedestrians in Toronto described the scene and said he saw a stroller that flew up in the air from impact.

Witness: I saw 3 or 4 bodies A witness describes what he saw when a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto.

Waffle House shooting suspect was armed when captured Across Nashville, the mood oscillates from shock to grief to anxiety.

Man hailed as hero talks to CNN James Shaw Jr. talks with CNN's Fredricka Whitfield about his encounter with a gunman in a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee.

Victims include Waffle House employee and college students All four victims of the Waffle House shooting Sunday were young people of color.

Suspect had his guns taken away -- twice Travis Reinking, the suspect in the Nashville-area Waffle House shooting that left four people dead, was still at large Monday after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.