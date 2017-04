Cillizza: Democrat Jon Ossoff's surprising inroads signal danger for GOP-controlled House Eighteen candidates are running in the special election primary to replace Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in Georgia's 6th district on Tuesday. But only one is drawing national attention: Democrat Jon Ossoff. Democrats see a path for Ossoff to get 50% of the vote on Tuesday and win the seat outright, a result […]

Battle for Georgia congressional seat heats up The deep red state of Georgia could soon be seeing a little more blue as Democrat Jon Ossoff battles to fill the congressional seat left behind by Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.

Poll shows people really don't like Paul Ryan. But why? House Speaker Paul Ryan is the least popular person to hold that job in a very long time, according to a new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Governor candidate endorsed by prominent neo-Confederate A prominent member of the neo-Confederate movement endorsed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart during a Civil War-era themed 'Old South Ball' in early April.

Opinion: Will Trump's base hold? A series of policy reversals by President Donald Trump has supporters and critics alike asking the question: Is the candidate who vowed to drain the swamp getting swamped in Washington? Those on the left say he's abandoning his base and that in turn, they will abandon him. In other words: it's about to get real […]

Pence at DMZ: No more 'failed policy' on North Korea With North Korean soldiers standing less than 100 feet behind him at the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Vice President Mike Pence told CNN that Pyongyang should understand that the Trump administration's approach toward the regime will be different than that of past US presidents.

Cillizza: Trump's big mistake on taxes On Easter Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted this:

$50K reward for info leading to arrest in killing on Facebook A manhunt for a suspect who authorities said killed an elderly man and then posted the video on Facebook expanded outside Ohio, with authorities calling on residents of nearby states to be on alert.

Blackhawk helicopter crashes A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with three crew members on board experienced a hard landing Monday, crashing in Leonardtown, Maryland.