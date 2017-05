John Brennan stops short of calling it collusion Former CIA Director John Brennan told House Russia investigators Tuesday that Russia "brazenly interfered" in US elections, including actively contacting members of the President Donald Trump's campaign -- but he stoppped shy of dubbing it "collusion."

Brennan: Russia trying to exploit animosity Former CIA Director John Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee that President Trump may have violated intelligence protocols during his meeting with Russian officials and that he believes Russia is trying to "actively exploit" animosity in Washington.

Was Trump calculating or naive on Russia probe? President Donald Trump may have nothing to hide when it comes to alleged links between his campaign and Russia -- but he is behaving in a way that makes it look like he does.

Officials: Trump asked intel chiefs to deny evidence President Donald Trump asked two top intelligence community figures to deny there was evidence of collusion between Russia and his campaign, according to a report in The Washington Post Monday evening, citing current and former officials.

Senate panel issues 2 new subpoenas related to Flynn The leaders of the Senate Russia investigation said Tuesday they will continue to pursue critical documents from former national security adviser Michael Flynn, issuing two additional subpoenas to a pair of businesses Flynn ran.

What Russia questions? House panel skips them for Rogers National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers was at the heart of a bombshell report Monday that President Donald Trump asked him and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to dispute to publicly deny evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russian officials.

UK RAISES THREAT LEVEL Prime Minister Theresa May announced Tuesday night that the UK has raised its threat level to "critical" -- the highest level -- for the first time in a decade. The level suggests intelligence services believe an attack is "imminent."

CRITICAL THREAT: Soldiers to patrol streets The United Kingdom is deploying soldiers to take over guard duties from police at key sites because the country says it can't rule out the possibility of another terror attack.

VICTIMS: Eight-year-old girl among dead An 8-year-old described as a "beautiful little girl" has been named as one of the 22 people killed in a vicious bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.