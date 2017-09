Analysis: Clinton knew what she was doing in floating election question In interviews over the last week surrounding the release of her 2016 memoir "What Happened," Hillary Clinton has been hugely critical of President Donald Trump. She's suggested he is a misogynist and said repeatedly that she fears for the country with Trump in charge.

Clinton says the news media helped Trump win Amy Chozick, who covered Hillary Clinton for several years, says Clinton's new critiques of the media are fascinating. "It's "almost as if she's given up on the mainstream media," Chozick said. Clinton is encouraging more investment in liberal-leaning media companies.

Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

WH: Hillary making false attacks to sell books White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has not read Hillary Clinton's new book and characterized Clinton's references to the 2016 election as "sad."

Opinion: Let Hillary Clinton roar Something very strange is going on in post-mortems about the 2016 election. On the one hand, the hard evidence is piling up that a combination of factors largely outside of Hillary Clinton's control were responsible for her loss to Donald Trump. On the other hand, many apparently don't want Hillary Clinton to talk about any […]

Clinton says Comey 'forever changed history' Hillary Clinton, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, said James Comey permanently changed history by getting involved in the 2016 election, effectively claiming that the former FBI director's actions led to her loss to Donald Trump.

Puerto Rico may see direct hit as storm grows stronger Hurricane Maria is forecast to rapidly strengthen over the next two days as it takes aim at Caribbean islands devastated by Hurricane Irma just days ago.