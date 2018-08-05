Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands

By Nyimas Laula DENPASAR, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday, triggering panic among holidaymakers and residents. No official information about possible casualties was available more than two hours after the quake, which struck in the early evening after sunset. The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was on land on Lombok, though initial reports put it just off the coast.
Source:: Yahoo