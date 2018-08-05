Powerful quake rocks Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands

President's tweet admitting the 2016 Trump Tower meeting was about obtaining dirt on Clinton raises even more questions On Sunday morning, amid his latest tweetstorm about the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump turned his focus to the now-infamous June 2016 meeting between his top advisers and several Russians.

Trump worried about son in Mueller probe, sources say President Donald Trump is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the special counsel's Russia investigation, leading to his increasingly frenzied public agitation over Robert Mueller, sources close to the White House tell CNN.

Judge guts potential Trump defense strategy As President Donald Trump's legal team continued its will-he-or-won't-he dance this week on a sit-down interview with special counsel Robert Mueller, a federal judge in Washington issued a tome on why Mueller's appointment was rock-solid in the first place.

Trump defends son's meeting in angry morning tweet Donald Trump took to Twitter to address CNN reports that he is concerned about whether his son Donald Trump Jr. might have exposure in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Trump attorney blames 'bad information' for his false statements on Trump Tower meeting Jay Sekulow, an attorney for President Donald Trump, said Sunday that he made a mistake by denying Trump was involved in a misleading statement last year on Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian attorney.

Ivanka Trump laughs off Trump Tower question At an Axios event in Washington, first daughter Ivanka Trump explains a low point in the White House.

'Manhattan Madam' met with Mueller's team Kristin Davis, the woman famously known as the "Manhattan Madam," met with special counsel Robert Mueller's team for a voluntary interview on Wednesday, according to four sources familiar with the situation.

Conway: I don't believe journalists are the enemy White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that she does not believe that journalists are the enemy of the people.