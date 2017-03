Sources: FBI asks Justice Department to refute Trump The FBI asked the Justice Department on Saturday to refute President Donald Trump's assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the wiretapping of Trump's phones last year, two sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Rep. Richmond apologizes for Conway remarks Rep. Cedric Richmond apologized to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday night for making crude remarks at a Washington dinner last week about a photo showing Conway on her knees on an Oval Office sofa.

Bird flu found at Tennessee chicken farm A strain of bird flu has been found in a commercial chicken farm in Tennessee, the US Department of Agriculture and state government agencies said Sunday.

North Korea fires missiles into Sea of Japan North Korea has fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan, which is also known as the East Sea, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official. North Korea test-fired a new type of missile, the Pukguksong-2, nearly a month ago.

Oklahoma legislator's questionnaire asks Muslims, 'Do you beat your wife?' Three Muslim students who wanted to talk with an Oklahoma state legislator about Islam had to fill out a questionnaire first, said a state leader of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Congressman tours possible embassy sites in Jerusalem Rep. Ron DeSantis told reporters Sunday he is confident President Donald Trump will move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Lawmakers respond to Trump's wiretapping claims Democrats sharply criticized President Donald Trump's calls on lawmakers Sunday to investigate his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama tapped his phone.

Clapper: 'No such wiretap activity mounted' Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Sunday that the intelligence agencies he supervised did not wiretap Donald Trump last year nor did the FBI obtain a court order through the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to monitor Trump's phones.

Officials: Sikh man shot, allegedly told 'go back to your country' Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly walked onto a driveway in Washington state and shot a Sikh man in the arm, authorities said.