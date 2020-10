As Trump raced for a vaccine, his team waited months to ink deal for promising treatments When President Donald Trump huddled with vaccine makers last spring, the CEO of Regeneron -- who landed an audience with the President after a private call to a well-placed White House adviser -- made the most of the chance to plug his company's coronavirus treatment.

Can you get infected with Covid-19 twice? It's complicated After overcoming a bout with Covid-19, President Donald Trump said he was immune to the virus.

Chris Christie: I was wrong Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is encouraging people to wear masks after he contracted Covid-19 and spent seven days in a hospital's intensive care unit.

Disappointing remdesivir study caps flurry of ominous coronavirus news The US is nearing 8 million Covid-19 cases and averaging more than 50,000 daily new infections -- a sign the country is in for a tough winter, experts say.

Chris Christie says he spent 7 days in ICU before recovering from Covid Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an intensive care unit before recovering from Covid-19 in a new statement that details the severity of his case and urges people to take the pandemic seriously.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta debunks Trump's Covid-19 claims CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on common coronavirus misconceptions perpetuated by President Trump and explains how harmful these claims may be.

The president of a New York college resigns after more than 700 students test positive for Covid-19 The president of the State University of New York at Oneonta has resigned, as the school grapples with hundreds of reported Covid-19 cases within the university since the beginning of the semester.

The travel industry is in shambles, and the government may not come to help The hotel industry is crumbling -- and Uncle Sam may not be coming to the rescue.