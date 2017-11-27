Pope meets Myanmar's military chief in shadow of Rohingya crisis

Who is Prince Harry's bride-to-be? The rumor mill has been buzzing for months. The first whispers of a royal engagement made their way across social media and the British tabloids earlier this year and soon grew into a clamor of speculation.

Sorry, Americans. You still can't call her 'Princess Meghan' Let's be clear: just because Prince Harry's new fiancée Meghan Markle isn't a princess doesn't mean Americans won't call her "Princess Meghan" until the end of time.

Opinion: Why Harry and Meghan will be the best royal couple Just as Princess Diana broke down the stuffiest of royal traditions and conventions, her younger son -- and his new fiancée -- are modernizing the royal family all over again.

What you didn't know about Meghan Markle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new fiancé, has played a lawyer in the drama show "Suits." She also contributes to a children's charity and ran her own website.

Harry & Meghan: The ring and the romance Britain's Prince Harry and the American actor Meghan Markle have announced their engagement. The prince proposed earlier in the month with a diamond ring on a gold band.

NYT: Trump questions whether infamous tape is real President Donald Trump has questioned the authenticity of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which he bragged about being able to grope women, The New York Times reported over the weekend, despite the fact that Trump immediately apologized for his remarks when the video surfaced.

CBO: Senate tax plan would increase deficit The Senate GOP's tax plan would increase the deficit by $1.4 trillion over the next 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office estimates.

Hope Hicks: A witness to Donald Trump's rise It took Hope Hicks seven years to go from college graduate to White House communications director.