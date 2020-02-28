Pompeo jousts with Dems at hearing, 1st since impeachment

Should you travel during the coronavirus outbreak? With new cases of novel coronavirus reported daily in countries across the globe, many travelers are wondering if they should cancel or postpone existing plans and hold off on booking trips.

Doctor says mask won't help against coronavirus. Here's why A new case of coronavirus in California "marks a turning point," according to the state's public health director, because the patient has no related travel history and no known exposure to coronavirus. Dr. Alok Patel joins Anderson Cooper to answer your coronavirus questions live. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

CVS warns there could be a hand sanitizer shortage US drug stores, retailers and suppliers are racing to keep up with surging interest for cleaning products as fears over coronavirus intensify.

Best prevention against coronavirus is still washing your hands When it comes to novel coronavirus protection, face masks are futile. There isn't a vaccine yet. So the best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is washing your hands -- thoroughly -- with soap and water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stelter on Fox News coverage: Wish I could laugh CNN's Brian Stelter discusses how President Trump's media allies are downplaying the coronavirus.

Opinion: The best defense against coronavirus As an infectious disease physician and medical microbiologist who has successfully treated patients with Ebola virus disease in the US, I am being asked a lot of questions about the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

Donald Trump Jr. said something unreal about Democrats and coronavirus • John King: This is a new level of fear-mongering • Opinion: Pence's appalling anti-science record