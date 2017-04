Obama administration blamed for not properly vetting Trump's former national security adviser Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned by the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014 against accepting foreign payments as he entered retirement, according to new documents obtained by the House oversight committee.

Latest: Trump ignores question about Michael Flynn We're covering the 98th day of Donald Trump's presidency, below.

Spicer: We don't know if Flynn broke the law White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to reports that President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, failed to disclose payments from Russia.

Cillizza: Trump's praise for Flynn is coming back to haunt him Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is in deep trouble.

Dem: Why is White House covering up for Flynn? Ranking House Oversight Committee member Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has released documents that reveal that former national security adviser Michael Flynn was warned in 2014 against taking foreign payments.

Trump agrees 'not to terminate NAFTA at this time' President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday that he decided to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement rather than terminate the sweeping trade deal after speaking with the leaders from Canada and Mexico.

United and dragged passenger reach a settlement United Airlines just reached a settlement with Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was violently dragged off a flight earlier this month in an incident that created an firestorm for the company.

Arkansas' 4th execution in 7 days set for tonight Eighteen years ago, Kenneth Williams escaped from an Arkansas prison and killed Cecil Boren at his home just a couple miles away.

Democrats tell GOP: Don't call our bluff on health care vote Congressional Democrats are saying they'll oppose a measure to keep the government running another week if Republicans plan a health care vote between now and Saturday, Democratic aides told CNN.