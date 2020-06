Reports a Russian military intel agency put a bounty on heads of US troops in Afghanistan launched the President's team into a cycle of confusion President Donald Trump's White House can never, ever, get its story straight on Russia.

From pandering to Putin to abusing allies and ignoring his own advisers, Trump's phone calls alarm US officials In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Donald Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls […]

Watergate journalist reveals Trump's 'sadistic' phone calls Sources say President Trump was so woefully unprepared for conversations with rivals and allies that he presented a national security threat. Legendary Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein discusses with CNN's Jim Acosta.

Intelligence on Russian bounty plot was included in the President's Daily Brief earlier this year, source says The intelligence that assessed there was an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers was included in one of President Donald Trump's daily briefings on intelligence matters sometime in the spring, according to a US official with direct knowledge of the latest information.

Analyst: Under Trump, Putin feels he can get away with murder Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as rewards if they killed US or UK troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement that the President and Vice President Mike Pence were not briefed "on the […]

Opinion: This has got to be the worst of Trump's outrages "Dignified transfer." That's what the military calls the solemn process of returning fallen heroes to the family they loved and the country they served. If you have ever witnessed it, you're never quite the same after. August 13, 1998, was by far the most difficult day I had as a senior White House aide to […]

Congress demands answers from Trump administration on Russia bounty intelligence A bipartisan group of congressional leaders is demanding the Trump administration explain what it knew about reports US intelligence concluded Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US troops.

