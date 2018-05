Giuliani's statement that Trump repaid Stormy Daniels hush money tears down White House's web of stories On Wednesday night, in the unlikeliest of places -- the cozy conservative comfort of Sean Hannity's show on Fox News -- the web of stories constructed by President Donald Trump and those around him to explain a $130,000 hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels came tumbling down.

Watchdog group and ex-ethics chief say this was a financial disclosure violation A government watchdog group and a frequent critic of President Donald Trump are charging that Trump's acknowledgment that he reimbursed Michael Cohen for Stormy Daniels' nondisclosure agreement payment shows that he filed a false financial disclosure.

Acosta to Sanders: Were you lying or in the dark? CNN's Jim Acosta presses White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on contradictory statements she has given about President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen's payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Toobin: Rudy's interview and Trump's lies create a crisis Prosecutors have a venerable piece of advice that they often pass along to witnesses. "Always tell the truth," they say, "It's easier to remember."

Jeffrey Toobin: How stupid do they think we are? Rudy Giuliani says President Trump didn't know the details of hush money given to Stormy Daniels.

