PM says Britain uniting around Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that Britain was beginning to unite behind Brexit, 10 months after the divisive referendum that saw the country narrowly vote to leave the European Union. “This year, after a period of intense debate over the right future for our country, there is a sense that people are coming together and uniting behind the opportunities that lie ahead,” May said in her Easter message. May backed remaining in the EU but is spearheading Britain’s drive to the departure gates.
Source:: Yahoo