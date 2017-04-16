PM says Britain uniting around Brexit

Pence cautioned North Korea not to test the resolve of the US 'or the strength of our military forces' US Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone Monday, a day after the embarrassing failure of a North Korean missile test which the US and South Korea said exploded on launch.

Pence: 'The era of strategic patience is over' Vice President Mike Pence discusses North Korea during a joint press conference with the acting president of South Korea.

Opinion: What we didn't see during N. Korea's military parade If North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hoped the successful launch of a missile Sunday would be a powerful footnote to Saturday's military parade, he would have been sorely disappointed.

McMaster: North Korea 'coming to a head' Saying "this problem is coming to a head," national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster said Sunday "all of our options are on the table, undergoing refinement and further development" in reaction to the North Korean nuclear program.

US sends newest F-35 stealth fighters to Europe The US Air Force's newest stealth fighters arrived in England over the weekend as part of the Pentagon's effort to reassure European allies in the face of Russian aggression on the continent.

How Russia creates its American spies It is a scene ripped from Hollywood spy thrillers: Russian agents living and working among everyday, American citizens as cover for their true mission of stealing state secrets.

Cillizza: The Russia story keeps getting worse for Trump Two stories dealing with Russia's meddling in the election broke Tuesday night. And both were full of bad news for President Donald Trump.

Turkey referendum result challenged; Erdogan claims slim victory Opponents of Turkey's controversial referendum to expand the powers of the president were crying foul even as the country's ruling party celebrated its close victory Sunday.