Going home to report on a mass shooting was the hardest assignment this CNN reporter has ever had I often -- way too often -- write about mass shootings across the country. I've scrambled many times to take notes as police chiefs speak surrounded by microphones and felt horrified by the death toll. A bar in Thousand Oaks, 12 people. A Pittsburgh synagogue, 11. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 17.

Analysis: The world wonders what's happened to America What happens to a country that is an idea, when that idea turns ugly?

Walmart store manager hustled to save lives At first, Robert Evans didn't see the shooter. He heard a gunshot. And like others standing outside the El Paso Walmart Supercenter, he scanned the parking lot, unsure of what was happening.

Photo shows Melania Trump holding infant orphaned by killer First lady Melania Trump on Thursday posted previously unseen images of the trip she made with President Donald Trump to visit shooting victims at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, including one photo where she's holding a baby who was orphaned as a result of the deadly shooting there last week.

CNN analyst on Trump's pose in photo: Not a normal human response First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out a photo of herself, President Donald Trump and a baby who was orphaned after his parents were killed in the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting. President Donald Trump, who is flanked by the baby's uncle, gives a thumbs up while posing with the child.

El Paso suspect told police he targeted Mexicans, affidavit says The man who authorities say killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart told police that his targets were Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.

El Paso community reflects on horrors of mass shooting CNN's Ed Lavandera reports from El Paso, Texas, where the community struggles to process the horrific mass shooting that police say was committed by a white supremacist.

