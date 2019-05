This climbing season's deaths are related to several factors that have caused overcrowding Everest has always been extremely dangerous, but its most fatal years on record have generally been related to a single disastrous event.

Everest climber: We had to step over lifeless bodies A filmmaker described what it was like climbing Mount Everest and, at times, having to move past climbers that caused a "traffic jam" from overcrowding.

Mount Everest death toll rises to 11 Another mountaineer has died after summiting Mount Everest, bringing the death toll for the 2019 climbing season to 11 people.

Arwa Damon shows you what it's like at Everest base camp With another mountaineer dying after summiting Mount Everest, CNN's Senior International Correspondent Arwa Damon looks at the conditions the mountaineers face.

Opinion: What's behind the logjam in Everest's 'death zone' The photo says it all: A queue of what looks like more than 100 bundled-up climbers lining the top ridge of Mount Everest like a human mohawk, each waiting their turn to get to the summit. It's an area known as the "death zone," since there isn't enough oxygen in the atmosphere to breathe unaided […]

These myths about Mount Everest feed its mystique Ever since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers to summit Mount Everest in 1953, adventurers the world over have tried to follow in their footsteps.

Everest mountaineer warned of overcrowding before dying A British mountaineer who recently died on Everest warned of overcrowding at the summit in his last post to social media.

