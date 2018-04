The writer of a book on the White House says Trump's counselor and former campaign manager leaks more info to the press than anyone else in the White House The author of a new book on the current state of affairs in the White House claims that Kellyanne Conway is the "number one leaker" in President Donald Trump's White House.

Author: Conway also lit into Jared and Ivanka Ronald Kessler, author of a new book with White House insight, says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is the No. 1 source of leaks.

Opinion: Trump's fire alarm presidency When the fire alarm went off in my gym the other morning, barely anyone paid attention. Even though the siren was loud and alarm lights were noticeably flashing, most people kept on working out. With their Air Buds and ear buds blasting music and eyes glued to the morning news shows, they continued pumping iron, […]

Kellyanne Conway's husband deletes tweets critical of Trump Kellyanne Conway's husband has begun deleting a series of tweets he posted in the last month that are critical of President Donald Trump.

Justice Kennedy: Will he stay or will he go? Last year, Justice Anthony Kennedy traveled to the White House, robes and all, and found himself in a familiar spot: the center of attention.

Trump says 'NO MORE DACA DEAL' and calls for end to filibuster President Donald Trump again called for an end to the filibuster and said there will be no deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA.

Ted Nugent calls Parkland survivors 'liars' who 'have no soul' National Rifle Association board member and classic rocker Ted Nugent slammed survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, calling them "liars" and "poor, mushy-brained children."