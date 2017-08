Tillerson: Sanctions show world wants a nuclear-free peninsula US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the UN sanctions on North Korea show that the whole world wants a Korean peninsula without nuclear weapons. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Opinion: Will hardball tactics work on China and North Korea? As North Korea develops an intercontinental nuclear capability, President Donald Trump has veered from forbearance to frustration regarding China's role. Earlier this summer Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping, "I appreciate the things that you have done" on North Korea; more recently, however, his tweets have been laced with irritation. "They do NOTHING for us […]

Haley: Sanctions are a gut punch to N. Korea US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke with CNN's Ana Cabrera following a UN Security Council resolution imposing a new sanctions on North Korea for their continued ballistic missile testing and violations of prior UN resolutions.

North Korea's missile tests by the numbers 2017 has been a year of rapid progress for North Korea's missile program.

Here, heroin spares no one, not even the sheriff's wife Robert Leahy was sitting on his couch, watching TV, when his wife, Gretchen, walked through the front door.

UK model reveals terror of being kidnapped in dark web plot A British model who was allegedly kidnapped and detained for six days in Italy while her captors attempted to sell her in an online auction says she feared for her life after returning to her London home.

Trump, Blumenthal exchange jabs Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal called President Donald Trump out on Twitter for "bullying" after a Twitter attack from the President accused the senator of lying and being a "phony Vietnam con artist."

Why Pence went bananas over a New York Times story The New York Times published a story over the weekend detailing the "shadow" campaign underway among ambitious Republicans to be prepared in the event that President Donald Trump doesn't run for a second term in 2020.