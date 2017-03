Charles Blow calls Trump a pathological liar President Trump claims that former President Obama wiretapped his Manhattan headquarters last year but has shown no evidence. CNN Tonight panel analyzes Trump's rhetoric.

Leon Panetta: What the hell is going on? When asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer about President Donald Trump's baseless wiretapping claims, former CIA Director and Defense Secretary for the Obama administration, Leon Panetta, said the claims undermine Trump's credibility.

Another undocumented mom faces immigration check-in The day before she checks in with immigration officials, Francisca Lino gets sick. Migraines cripple her mind. Her stomach churns. She can't sleep.

3 dead after train, bus collide in Biloxi Three people were killed when a bus and a freight train collided Tuesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, city officials said.

Obama irked and exasperated by Trump President Barack Obama was irked and exasperated in response to his successor's uncorroborated wiretapping accusation, sources close to the former president tell CNN, though these sources say Obama's reaction stopped short of outright fury.

At least 30 killed in attack on Kabul military hospital Attackers dressed in medical uniforms stormed a military hospital in the heart of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing more than 30 people and wounding at least 50, said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense.

'Day Without a Woman' strike puts some parents in a bind amid school closures Organizers say it was intended in the same spirit of "love and liberation" that inspired women's marches worldwide.

Trump may stop spouses of H-1B visa holders from working It's not an easy time to be an immigrant working on an H-1B visa in the U.S. It could be about to get a lot worse.

Trump pays tribute to women on International Women's Day President Donald Trump paid tribute to women on International Women's Day Wednesday morning, saying he has "tremendous respect" for the role women play in society.