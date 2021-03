China's actions against the Uyghur people violate every act in the UN Genocide Convention, new report claims The Chinese government's alleged actions in Xinjiang have violated every single provision in the United Nations' Genocide Convention, according to an independent report by more than 50 global experts in human rights, war crimes and international law.

Uyghur journalist reacts after Beijing dismisses claims of genocide Uyghur journalist Gulchehra Hoja, an anchor for US government-funded Radio Free Asia, reacts to Beijing's dismissal of claims of genocide in Xinjiang, China.

Beijing faces new abuse claims from Xinjiang A former teacher and ex-detainee allege gang rape and torture of women inside China's vast network of detention camps. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.

Dutch Parliament accuses China of genocide in Xinjiang The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion saying the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country.

Britain challenges China at UN over access to Xinjiang The United Nations must be given "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the Chinese region, the United Kingdom said Monday, upon its return to the UN Human Rights Council as a voting member.

Opinion: What Biden should do about China's atrocities against the Uyghurs For too long, the world has ignored reports of China's mass detention and forced labor of Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in the northwest region of Xinjiang. Now, both CNN and the BBC have published deeply reported and horrifying accounts of rape, abuse, and torture detailed by Uyghur women who'd been held in China's internment […]

Canada's parliament says China committed genocide against Muslim minorities Canadian lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a non-binding motion accusing China of committing genocide against its Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang, further straining ties between the two countries.

Vaccinated Americans are allowed a taste of freedom • Will you get the third stimulus check? Here's how to know • CDC: March and April are key to stopping another surge

Can the royal family survive after the Queen? New interview reignites the debate • Harry and Meghan allege racism and neglect in Oprah interview • Watch: Don Lemon reacts to Meghan and Harry's bombshell interview • Analysis: Seven media lessons from Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah