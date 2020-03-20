Pentagon successfully tests hypersonic missile

Civil fines and closures for businesses that don't comply with the mandate will be enforced Sunday, Gov. Cuomo says Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Catch up Be involved: Send your questions and stories

Dr. Fauci: There is no 'magic drug' for coronavirus In a press conference, President Donald Trump said a drug called chloroquine could be a "game-changer" in treating coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, says he doesn't think it was described that way.

Know the terms: Self-isolation, quarantine and shelter in place Isolation, quarantine, shelter in place. These are terms we're hearing a lot of these days, as authorities try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus that's sweeping the United States and the rest of the world.

'Just false!': Ex-Obama official rebuffs Trump's virus remark Ambassador Susan Rice, National Security Adviser to President Obama, said that the US government has been aware of the threat of a global health crisis for decades, and she personally briefed President Trump's then-incoming National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn on the matter during the transition.

Coronavirus symptoms: A list and when to seek help What are the telling signs that you may have the novel coronavirus, also known as Covid-19?

Town Hall: All your coronavirus questions answered Watch part 1 of the CNN/Facebook coronavirus global town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Trump announces suspension of federally held student loan payments Student loan borrowers will be able to suspend their federal student loan payments without penalty and without accruing interest for at least 60 days, the Department of Education said Friday.