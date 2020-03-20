Pentagon successfully tests hypersonic missile

The United States announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed prototype of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary’s defense systems. The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds — more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 — to a designated impact point. The test followed the first joint US Army and Navy flight experiment in October 2017, when the prototype missile demonstrated it could glide in the direction of a target at hypersonic speed.
Source:: Yahoo