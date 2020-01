The secretary's move came more than 48 hours after evidence suggested that Yovanovitch was under surveillance while she was ambassador to Ukraine Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Friday he was not aware that former US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch may have been surveilled while serving in Kiev.

Giuliani associate: I watched Trump tell aide to fire Yovanovitch Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani, told CNN he witnessed President Donald Trump telling a top aide that the US ambassador to Ukraine should be fired.

Parnas' lawyer posted this after Trump's denial After President Trump said that he didn't know Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, Parnas' attorney Joseph Bondy released a video that shows the two together in a group of people at Mar-a-Lago.

Senators prepare for contentious session that could stretch hours Senate leaders are preparing for a contentious session Tuesday that could stretch several hours as well as send the chamber into a closed session as Democrats try to force the GOP into accepting witness testimony and documents to be produced during the impeachment trial, according to multiple senators and other sources familiar with the planning.

Analysis: GOP senators could pay a price for acquitting Trump There's nowhere left for Republicans senators to hide.

Cooper fires back at lawmaker who smeared CNN reporter Anderson Cooper chastised Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for calling CNN's Manu Raju a "liberal hack" when asked about considering new evidence for President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.

Opinion: Trump can't dodge the watchdog report bombshell In the months since news broke that the Trump administration temporarily withheld $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, the report on Thursday by the Government Accountability Office that the White House broke the law by its actions will rank as one of the biggest bombshells.

Lewinsky offers colorful remark after Trump move The announcement that former independent counsel Ken Starr is joining President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team surprised many on Friday, but one person, apparently, had an especially notable reaction to the news.

Trump adds Starr and Dershowitz to his team Trump is adding three high-profile lawyers to his team