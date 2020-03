As the US death toll continues to climb, more and more people are self-quarantining and the sports world is grinding to a halt Get info: Share issues | Podcast | Newsletter | Get alerts

Stocks are rebounding as Fed steps up

Trump contradicts GOP lawmakers on testing During a White House briefing, President Trump reported that testing for the coronavirus was going smoothly, despite health officials saying otherwise. CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins has the story.

Lawmakers fume over lack of coronavirus testing and answers Lawmakers in Congress are expressing outrage and confusion as to why the United States is not testing individuals for the COVID-19 coronavirus at as fast a pace as other countries, following a closed-door briefing with administration officials who failed to explain the discrepancy.

Inside company that used AI to create a coronavirus test Seegene, a Korean biotech company, gave CNN's Ivan Watson exclusive access to its facilities where their team developed a test kit for the novel coronavirus in under a month using AI technology.

Pence: 'I don't think there's confusion' after Trump's address Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday dismissed suggestions that there was confusion surrounding President Donald Trump's address to the nation about coronavirus despite the administration having to later make clarifications about travel restrictions.

A second Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus as NBA considers next steps • Mark Cuban putting plan in place to pay hourly workers amid NBA work stoppage • Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus • Analysis: Coronavirus plunges sports into the twilight zone