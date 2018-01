Schumer takes money for wall off the table Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took funding for President Donald Trump's border wall off the table in negotiations over immigration issues with the White House, according to a Democratic aide.

Scalise: House won't take up Senate immigration bill The House isn't planning to take up what the Senate might pass on immigration, the House Republican whip said Monday, setting a potential showdown between the two chambers on the issue.

Paul: Trump border wall cost is 'outrageous' Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discusses President Trump's request for border wall funding in an immigration compromise with CNN's Jake Tapper.

Trump's campaign promise report card CNN's John King breaks down where Trump's big campaign promises stand one year into his presidency.

Actor: I'm a DACA recipient. Please don't deport me. I am an undocumented actor and filmmaker who is working legally in the United States. If this sentence reads like a contradiction, let me assure you it is not.

Trump trails Biden and Oprah President Donald Trump faces an uphill climb to re-election in 2020 against a slate of prominent potential Democratic hopefuls, according to new polling from CNN conducted by SSRS.

Comey and Sessions were questioned in Russia probe Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned for several hours last week by special counsel Robert Mueller's office as part of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, and investigators spoke with former FBI Director James Comey last year, sources told CNN.