Sessions' Senate replacement raises eyebrows Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley appointed the state's attorney general, a key player in an effort to investigate the governor, to succeed Sen. Jeff Sessions in the US Senate.

North Korea's missile launch is warning to Japan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was thousands of miles away from home, but Kim Jong Un's message was loud and clear -- think twice before getting too cozy with the new US President.

North Korea calls Sunday's missile test a success North Korea on Sunday test-fired a ballistic missile, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

Listeria fears prompt Sargento cheese recall One of the largest cheesemakers in the US is recalling several of its products over fears of a listeria contamination.

Trump's friend casts doubt on chief of staff Priebus One of Donald Trump's friends, after recently spending time with the President, cast doubt on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' ability to do his job Sunday.

Mexicans march against Trump Mexicans took to the streets Sunday to air their grievances against President Donald Trump and to protest corruption in their home country.

Looks from the Grammy's red carpet See photos from the red carpet before the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Town's essay contest stirs controversy A Connecticut town's high school essay contest on white privilege sparked controversy - and inspired Smerconish to ask a classmate from his youth about it

Blizzard conditions in the Northeast The Northeast braced Sunday for another bout of potential blizzard conditions and bone-chilling winds, meteorologists said.