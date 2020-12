A new, potentially more contagious coronavirus is causing alarm in Europe. While scientists hunt for more information, its impact is already being felt. The United Kingdom has identified a new, potentially more contagious coronavirus variant linked to a recent surge in cases in England.

Distribution of Moderna vaccine set to begin today With two Covid-19 vaccines given the greenlight from health agencies, officials are accelerating the distribution of doses to patients over the coming holiday week.

Opinion: Give Pence credit for one thing It is possible to believe two different things about Vice President Mike Pence at the same time.

Europe's virus crisis is resurging. Three Nordic nations kept it under control — without lockdowns Covid-19 vaccines are coming, but in most of Europe, winter is coming faster. In several countries, cases are surging again — after many countries seemed to be turning the tide.

Dr. Fauci explains when kids will get vaccinated During CNN's Sesame Street ABC's of Covid-19 town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions from kids who wanted to know when they can expect to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci says he'd advise against additional restrictions on UK travel US public health officials are not currently advising the White House to intensify restrictions on travel from the United Kingdom, even as a slew of countries moved to suspend flights from there after a new coronavirus variant was discovered.

Barr says no need for special counsels to investigate election or Hunter Biden • Barr contradicts Trump by saying it 'certainly appears' Russia behind cyberattack

Here's what's in the second stimulus package • When will you get a second stimulus check? • Live updates: It will take at least 2 weeks for money to hit bank accounts, experts say • Congress finally moves to stop surprise medical billing