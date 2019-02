Police: Officers fired upon immediately after entering building Police chief Kristen Ziman said that at least five victims are deceased after the shooting at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, where four officers and a "number of civilians" were struck.

Witnesses describe confusion, chaos at Aurora shooting John Probst says he recognized the gunman.

The cycle of inaction after mass shootings When tragedy strikes in the form of a mass shooting, families grieve, politicians react, and no further action is usually taken.

Special counsel prosecutors say they have communications of Stone with WikiLeaks Prosecutors said for the first time that they have evidence of Roger Stone communicating with WikiLeaks, according to a new court filing from special counsel prosecutors.

Special counsel says Paul Manafort deserves up to 24.5 years in prison for financial crime Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort deserves 19.5 years to 24.5 years in prison for his conviction for eight financial crimes, special counsel Robert Mueller's office said Friday night.