Parkland survivors meet Waffle House hero who snatched semi-automatic weapon from gunman

The new embassy is expected to open Monday as critics say America's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could ignite conflict The Trump Administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Monday, formally breaking from decades of established American policy and international practice in a move that US officials say will create greater regional stability.

Controversial pastor will lead prayer in Jerusalem Pastor Robert Jeffress, who has made several controversial remarks about religion, told Fox News he will lead the opening prayer at the dedication of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Trump claims he saved almost $999,800,000 on embassy move President Donald Trump spent roughly 10 minutes of an hourlong speech Thursday night in Indiana telling the story of how he saved nearly $999,800,000 on controversial plans to move the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem -- a claim he has made before in the months leading up to the facility's opening […]

A dying mother's plea for her life Her only chance at life is a new liver, but her insurer said no. Then she wrote a powerful plea to the CEO.

Hawaii residents are scrambling for masks that won't actually help As volcanic eruptions spew toxic gas into the air, some residents of Hawaii's Big Island are frantically searching for masks for protection.

Family who carried out church suicide attacks included kids aged 9 and 12 Suicide bombers attacked three Christian churches in Muslim-majority Indonesia on Sunday morning, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens more, police say.