Parkland survivors meet Waffle House hero who snatched semi-automatic weapon from gunman

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting met James Shaw Jr, the man who disarmed a gunman who killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House, in Miami on Saturday amid a drive for gun reform by student groups. Seventeen people were killed and another 17 were injured in the Florida shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. “Meeting the young adults of the Parkland incident so much fire and inspiration in their eyes was a great joy,” Mr Shaw tweeted with a photo of the group.
Source:: Yahoo