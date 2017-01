Minnesota gov. collapses during major address Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is still due to deliver his budget proposal Tuesday morning, less than a day after he collapsed during a major annual address.

President Trump, home alone, puts out the White House welcome mat President Donald Trump is home alone, so suddenly one of the hottest new tickets in town is an invitation to the White House.

East Coast, California brace for powerful storms The Southeast picked up the pieces on Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more people in one weekend than in all of last year.

Trump to meet with Big 3 auto CEOs President Donald Trump has had a lot to say on Twitter about the U.S. auto industry and its use of Mexican plants. On Tuesday, he will get to speak his mind to the CEOs of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler in person.

Trump repeats unsubstantiated claim that illegal votes cost him popular vote President Donald Trump privately told congressional leaders Monday he wants to move forward with an ambitious agenda, including to repeal and replace Obamacare and to pass legislation bolstering the country's infrastructure.

Pompeo confirmed as CIA chief The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick for CIA director on Monday night.

What's on the agenda for Tuesday in Washington The first Tuesday of the new administration is set to be full of confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill.

GOP senators present Obamacare alternative Two Republican senators introduced legislation Monday to replace Obamacare amid mounting pressure on the GOP to craft an alternative to the massive healthcare law.

Ethics lawsuit filed against Donald Trump The Trump Organization released documents saying President Donald Trump has resigned from positions in hundreds of Trump businesses, but bipartisan ethics watchdogs don't think it's enough. CNN's Dana Bash reports.