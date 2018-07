Obama's former attorney general thinks he has what it takes. But is he the best person to take on Trump? Cincinnati Democrats wasted no time with Eric Holder.

Holder tells Colbert he's considering 2020 run Eric Holder, the nation's top law enforcement official for six years under former President Barack Obama, has been publicly ruminating about a presidential.

Trump says it would be a 'dream' to run against Biden in 2020 President Donald Trump says it would be "a dream" to run against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden: Trump behavior beneath the Presidency Former US Vice President Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump's conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was "beneath the office of the Presidency."

Biden warns: 'We have to resist the siren song of populism and phony nationalism' Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that democratic ideals are "under attack" and warned, "we have to resist the siren song of populism."

Former Obama attorney general blasts Trump administration approach to crime Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration's approach to crime and called on Congress to impose change.

New polls are bad news for Republicans Three new polls done by NBC/Marist of the Senate and gubernatorial races in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin show things may be taking a turn for the worse for Republicans in the fall elections.

HHS official who spread conspiracy theories resigns Ximena Barreto, a far-right political pundit who was appointed in December to a communications post at the Department of Health and Human Services, resigned on Friday, an HHS official confirmed to CNN.

Opinion: Don Jr. could be in deep trouble If Michael Cohen can show federal prosecutors credible evidence that President Donald Trump knew in advance about the infamous Trump Tower Russia meeting of June 9, 2016 -- as Cohen now reportedly claims -- the President's son could be facing perjury charges.