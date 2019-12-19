Pakistan ex-leader Musharraf slams 'vendetta' after death sentence

Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf has dismissed the unprecedented treason conviction and death sentence handed to him earlier this week as the result of a “personal vendetta”. Musharraf’s criticism of the verdict came as the release of the court’s detailed verdict sparked controversy, with one judge calling for the former general’s “corpse” to be publicly hanged if he died before being apprehended. The decision, announced on Tuesday by a special court, marked the first time a former leader of the armed forces has been convicted of treason and sentenced to death in Pakistan, where the military wields enormous power and has ruled the country for roughly half its history.

