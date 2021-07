Bumble match turns in riot suspect who allegedly whipped police Yet another US Capitol suspect was caught this week, all thanks to his Bumble match.

'Almost giddy': Author describes Donald Trump during Capitol riot Carol Leonnig, a co-author of the book "I Alone Can Fix It," describes how former President Donald Trump reacted while he was watching the January 6 Capitol riot unfold on TV from inside the White House.

New Capitol Police chief says he'd be 'a fool to not be concerned' about ongoing threat In his first day on the job, Tom Manger -- the new chief of the US Capitol Police -- said Friday that he would be "a fool to not be concerned" about the threat of more attacks on the Capitol, especially given chatter on extremists' forums about possible action in August.

Staff director for Jan. 6 committee accused of retaliating against whistleblower David Buckley, the newly named staff director for the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, was found to be retaliating against a whistleblower during his time as the CIA inspector general, according to a report by the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump calls crowd during January 6 speech a 'loving crowd' Authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker of "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" share audio recordings of their interview with former President Donald Trump, where he shared his thoughts about the crowd during his January 6 speech before the deadly US Capitol insurrection.

Opinion: How Trump proved Nancy Pelosi right As much as millions of Americans would like to move on, stop talking about -- even thinking about -- former President Donald Trump and the four years of relentless stress and outrage we endured during his presidency, that is simply not something that the country can do safely. That's because the threat to US democracy […]

Family says radio host changed his tune on vaccines after he was hospitalized with Covid • Alabama governor: Blame the unvaccinated • DOD has had 2,000 breakthrough Covid cases • Watch: DeSantis blames this for rise in cases