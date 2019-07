Trump: The Republicans were warriors President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony.

The President reacts: Trump tweets, 'Truth is a force of nature' President Donald Trump started Wednesday ahead of Robert Mueller's testimony by making phone calls, agitated by the idea that the former special counsel would be appearing on Capitol Hill for his testimony.

Mueller defers: He declines to answer questions 206 times Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III stuck to his report during hearings with the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

Facts first: Fact-checking the Robert Mueller hearings On Wednesday, former special counsel Robert Mueller faces lawmakers at two separate hearings. We are fact checking the whole event, starting with President Donald Trump's attempts to set the agenda with a series of early-morning Mueller-related tweets.

Lawmaker: Were Trump's written responses adequate? During a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, former special counsel Robert Mueller talked to Rep. Val Demings about President Donald Trump's written answers in regard to the Russia investigation.

MIchael Cohen responds: 'The American people deserve more!' Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, watched former special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated testimony Wednesday in a packed common room of inmates a federal prison in New York.